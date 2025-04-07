49°
LSU women's basketball making moves in the transfer portal

3 hours 26 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, April 07 2025 Apr 7, 2025 April 07, 2025 6:57 PM April 07, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball had a busy day in the transfer portal on Monday as there were players leaving and joining the team for the next season.

Former 5-star recruit and center Aalyah Del Rosario entered the portal after struggling to make an impact for the Tigers in two season of playing at LSU and the Tigers added a 5-star recruit and seasoned player in 6-5 sophomore Kate Koval from Notre Dame.

“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”

LSU will have to find someone to make up for the lost production in the paint with the departure of Aneesah Morrow who will take her game to the WNBA later this month as well as transfer portal departures from Sa'Myah Smith and Del Rosario.

Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.

