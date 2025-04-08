Man who killed neighbor, shot two deputies in 2022 sentenced to life in prison

BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of killing his neighbor and shooting two East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies during a standoff will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Henry Williams for the 2022 killing of his neighbor, 25-year-old Ronald LeDuff.

WBRZ previously reported that video showed Williams shooting LeDuff in the back seven times at a home off Florida Boulevard. Deputies Kade Babin and Jeremy Yantis were wounded by the gunfire.

Williams was arrested while trying to escape through the back door of the house.