Friday PM Forecast: one more night of freezing temperatures before warmer, wetter pattern

Once temperatures climb above 32 degrees on Saturday morning, thermometers will stay above freezing for the foreseeable future. A milder and even wetter pattern is set to emerge for next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The night will be clear and cold. Look for low temperatures to dip into the upper 20s in most locations. On Saturday, sunshine will drive high temperatures into the upper 50s. A few high clouds will mix in through the afternoon and evening.

Up Next: Sunday will start well above freezing with lows in the mid 40s around midnight and then climbing through daybreak. Afternoon highs will find their way into the mid 60s. Stopping additional warming will be a thickening cloud deck arriving ahead of a slow moving frontal system. Isolated showers will be possible before the weekend is over, especially north and west of the Metro Area. Those showers remain possible through Monday afternoon. The front will meander around the region for much of next week. This will result in cloudy skies and spotty showers Tuesday and Wednesday. As for temperatures, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with lows in the 50s. By the end of next week, there is a signal for a period of steadier, even heavy rain as that front tries to kick through the region.

– Josh

