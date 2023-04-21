Friday PM Forecast: one more band of showers before pleasant weekend

Once showers and thunderstorms move through overnight, a weekend of pleasant weather is expected. If you like dry air, get out and enjoy Saturday and Sunday. We all know that humidity is right around the corner.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As a cold front approaches Friday evening, a second line of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated between 7pm – 1am. Any thunderstorms could produce downpours and gusty wind, though widespread impacts are not expected. Clearing is expected late, and winds will turn around to the northwest at 10-15mph allowing lows to drop into the mid 50s by dawn. Saturday will start on a fine note with ample sunshine. A northwest breeze of 10-15mph will provide a dry, comfortable air mass with highs making it into the upper 70s.

Up Next: Sunday will have the coolest morning within the 7-Day Forecast as lows settle in the low to mid 50s. Another nice afternoon is expected as highs return to the mid 70s. Though a lot of sunshine will be around early, some clouds will start to mix in through the day. Monday will be partly sunny with an outside shot at a shower. An unsettled weather pattern is coming together for the middle of next week. Though no washouts are foreseen now, scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the board Tuesday through Thursday. With extra clouds and times of rain, high temperatures will be a touch below average in the upper 70s and lows will be above average in the 60.

--Josh

