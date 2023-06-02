Friday PM Forecast: no surprise, rather warm first weekend of June

Into the first weekend of June, expect warmth and a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the first named storm of the season is in the Gulf of Mexico, but posing no threat to the local area.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly clear overnight as low temperatures basin near 70 degrees. Ample sunshine early on Saturday will drive high temperatures to about 92 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop during the mid and late afternoon hours. While you might miss rain, those that see any action could get brief downpours and frequent lightning.

Up Next: Sunday may feature fewer showers than Saturday, but not to say there will not be any around at all. The bigger story will be warmth with high temperatures surging well into the 90s. By early next week humidity will increase a bit. With more moisture in the atmosphere overall, daily rain coverage will move into the isolated category with 20 to 40 percent. Activity will be limited to the afternoon and evening hours, as is usual for the time of year.

The Tropics: Hurricane Hunters have found that Tropical Storm Arlene has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. With maximum sustained winds of 40mph, Arlene is moving south near 5mph and will accelerate a little overnight into Saturday. The system will degrade into a remnant low shortly thereafter.

--Josh

