Friday PM Forecast: Dry and warm conditions before potential cold front next week

Looking ahead to the weekend, we don’t foresee many changes. High temperatures will run about 10° above average on both Saturday and Sunday, which turns out to be close to record values. Fortunately, we are scaling back on temperatures next week. Long-term data still hints at a cold front passage late next week. This could send temperatures back into the 80s and increase rain chances around that time.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any afternoon clouds quickly fade away on Friday night, setting us up for a clear overnight stretch. Overnight lows will be seasonable, in the middle-60s. However, high temperatures on Saturday won’t be anywhere close to seasonable. Our forecast high of 95° would tie the record of 95° set in 1904. The humidity won’t be too extreme either, which will suppress rain chances. Sunshine will dominate for our Saturday.

Up Next: Sunday will also feature plenty of heat with highs in the middle-90s. However, temperatures slowly decline throughout next week. A bigger drop in temperatures is possible late next week as a cold front attempts to slide through the region. The hope is that this trend holds because it would increase rain chances in addition to the cooler air. We still desperately need the rain, and we’re looking bone dry at least through Wednesday.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina are still ongoing in the Atlantic. Philippe is still moving at a very slow rate and will continue to do so through the weekend. However, the storm will make a sharp turn and accelerate north early next week. On the other hand, Rina is moving just a little bit faster to the northwest and will maintain strength into the weekend.

Philippe and Rina are in very close proximity to one another. As a result, each storm is affecting the track of one another. This is known as the Fujiwhara effect, where two nearby storms begin to orbit around each other.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

