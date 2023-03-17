Friday PM Forecast: chilly weekend, increasing chance for a freeze

Make sure you have multiple layers if spending time outside this weekend. Wind chills could be in the 30s, especially during the morning hours. Keep an eye on the forecast for Monday morning as there is increasing potential for a late season freeze.

Wearin’ of the Green: Saturday morning will be cloudy and chilly. With air temperatures in the low to mid 40s, blustery north winds of 10-15mph will cause feels-like temperatures or wind chills to be in the 30s through about midday. In addition to heavier outer layers, you will probably want cover for hands and ears as well. A bit of sunshine could peek through the clouds at times. Additionally, a couple of sprinkles will be possible, mainly from late morning through the evening. You can get ongoing updates and hour by hour weather on the WBRZ WX App.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds may try to break up a little bit overnight as north winds of 10-15mph continue to knock down temperatures. Lows will be in the low 40s but it will feel like it is in the mid 30s. Thicker cloud cover is expected to persist through most of Saturday. Blustery conditions, north winds of 10-15mph will cause wind chills in the 30s and 40s early. Highs will just sneak into the low 50s. There is a small chance for a sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon and evening as a weak cold front pushes through the area.

Up Next: With a secondary cold front through and clearing skies, Sunday morning will start off even colder with lows in the upper 30s. Sunshine will guide afternoon highs back to the mid 50s. With an even calmer and clearer night ahead, there is an increasing chance for a freeze, especially north of I-10 into Monday morning. It will be close enough that you should make plans to protect sensitive plants since the growing season has started. Gradual warming is expected through next week with minimal rain chances.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.