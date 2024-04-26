Friday AM Forecast: Winds and humidity to pick up through the weekend

Along with temperatures in the upper 80's, increasing humidity will make it feel even warmer outside. This is mainly thanks to southeasterly winds, which could gust to 30 mph at times through the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Today will feature more clouds in the area than previous days. This will keep our temperature from getting in the 90's, but the upper 80's is still expected. Winds will be southeast at 10-20mph with occasionally higher gusts. Tonight, lows will be near 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Over the weekend, mornings will begin with temperatures in the low 70s followed by afternoons in the upper 80s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with an outside shot at a shower, mainly on Sunday. Our next best chance of rain will arrive early next week. A front stalled to our northwest, combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, could result in scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin the new week. As of right now, severe weather and heavy rainfall do not look like threats. A front passage is unlikely, so the humidity and warm temperatures will not be going anywhere.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.