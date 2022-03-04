60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures climb through the weekend

3 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, March 04 2022 Mar 4, 2022 March 04, 2022 5:37 AM March 04, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

TODAY & TONIGHT

Expect a mostly sunny and warm afternoon today. High temperatures will max out close to, if not at 80 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the mid & upper 50s - not nearly as chilly as this morning!



LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast continues to show a warming trend through the weekend. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s by Sunday - great 'summer-like' weather to end out the weekend. A stray shower or two is possible Sunday afternoon, but nothing that will ruin your outdoor plans.

A cold front will bring our next rain chance on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather does not look like a big concern at this time. As far as rainfall totals go, most could pick up around inch of rainfall, but isolated higher amounts will be possible especially south and east of Baton Rouge.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

