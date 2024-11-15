Friday AM Forecast: Sunny and dry weekend, Eyes on colder conditions next week

Pleasant conditions this weekend for outdoor activities. Moisture creeps back in at the start of next workweek ahead of strong cold front.

Tropical Storm Sara has formed in the Caribbean Sea. For the latest track and forecast, scroll to the tropics section below to read more.

Today & Tonight: Friday will start off chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper-40s around the region. Highs will warm into the 70s under full sunshine and paired with low humidity, making for a very comfortable day. Once the sunsets this evening around 5pm, temperatures will quickly cool; into the low 60s by 7pm and 50's through the rest of the night. Jackets will likely be needed both in the morning and evening for those with outdoor plans. Skies will remain clear and winds light overnight, allowing some areas to again slip into the 40's early Saturday morning.

This Weekend: While quiet conditions will persist through the weekend, we will see a slight increase in temperatures and cloud cover each day. Saturday afternoon's high will near 79° while Sunday may warm into the low 80s. We will also see a slight uptick in moisture late this weekend, with a sticky feel returning to the region early next week.

Football Weather: For Southern Jags fans, take layers out to The Bluff. A chilly morning will give way to a mild afternoon but those same layers could be needed as night falls by the end of the game. In Gainesville, LSU will play in similar, seasonably cool conditions beneath sunny skies. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index as The Tigers have only played in these conditions 8 times going back to 1960.

Next Week: The Storm Station will be tracking a strong cold front moving across the United States at the start of the next workweek. Humidity and temperatures will climb with ahead of the front, warming highs into the 80s and lows in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will also be thickening as well, with spotty showers possible as early as Monday afternoon. The cold front is expected to arrive sometime on Tuesday bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. On the other side of the front, temperatures will tumble to the lowest levels so far this fall season. By the end of next week, we could be feeling high temperatures in the 60s and lows near 40 degrees.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara has continued to drift west across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Over the weekend, the system will create heavy rain which could lead to catastrophic flooding and mudslides in Honduras. The system will approach the Yucatan Peninsula Sunday where tropical depression conditions are likely. As of the latest data, Sara is no longer anticipated to enter the southern gulf with tropical characteristics. Regardless, no impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast.

