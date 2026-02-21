Saturday AM forecast: Cold front to bring storms today. A chilly day Sunday.

Warm and humid air remains in place across the Capital Region this morning, but big changes arrive later today. Scattered storms develop this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front, followed by a sharp cooldown Sunday into early next week.

Today and tonight: Patchy fog is possible early this morning, especially near the river, before skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will climb well above normal again, reaching the lower 80s south of the front.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop between midday and early evening as the cold front pushes through. A few storms could become strong, especially northeast of Baton Rouge. Rain totals should remain fairly light overall.

Behind the front tonight, temperatures will fall quickly as colder air moves in. Breezes will kick up.

Up Next: Sunday will feel dramatically different. Strong cold air advection keeps highs struggling to reach the upper 50s to near 60, with gusty northwest winds making it feel even cooler.

Even colder air settles in on Monday and especially Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures are becoming more likely north of the I-10/12 corridor, and some freezing conditions could push closer to the Capital Region by Tuesday morning. Many of you got into the garden with the warmer weather. If you did any planting, you’ll need to take cold-weather precautions.

What to look out for: The main impact today is scattered afternoon and evening storms along the cold front. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms are possible.

The bigger concern comes after the front passes. A significant temperature drop arrives Sunday, followed by the potential for freezing temperatures early next week. Now is a good time to start thinking about protecting sensitive plants and outdoor pets if you live north of Baton Rouge or in typically colder spots.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.