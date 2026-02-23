45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Assumption Coroner: 60-year-old plant worker dies in industrial accident at Belle Rose plant

46 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 8:29 AM February 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BELLE ROSE — A 60-year-old plant worker in Belle Rose died after being struck by a loose hose, Assumption Parish Coroner Keith Landry told WBRZ on Monday. 

The plant worker, Keith Foreman, was one of three crew members performing a routine pressure test on a brine well at the GIE plant off Grand Bayou Road on Sunday when the equipment failed. Foreman and two others were struck by a loose hose following the failure. 

The two injured workers were transported to the hospital via AirMed. 

State Police Hazmat is investigating the "industrial accident," officials added.

