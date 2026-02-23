Family suing hospital and security after relative was murdered as she left work

BATON ROUGE - The family of Patricia Jackson is suing Our Lady of the Lake and Inner Parish Security Corporation, along with Jackson's then-boyfriend, Roland Domino.

Jackson, who worked at the hospital, was allegedly killed by Domino outside the hospital.

Jackson's family in the lawsuit alleged that negligence by Our Lady of the Lake led to the incident. The filing claimed the hospital failed to properly supervise its contracted security, failed to enforce security protocols in the employee parking lot and negligently retained a private security company.

The lawsuit also alleged that Domino was allowed to remain on the property for hours without being questioned.

Another Defendant named in the lawsuit was Inner Parish Security Corporation. The family claimed the company failed to properly hire, train, and supervise its security officers, saying that the company was inadequately staffed at the property and allowed Domino to remain on the premises.

The lawsuit further alleged that the company failed to enforce security policies required under its agreement with the hospital.

The family is seeking damages for physical and mental pain, medical expenses related to the shooting, funeral costs, and any damages throughout the trial.

Domino's murder trial is set for May 11th, with pre-trial on February 24th.