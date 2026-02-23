58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US embassy alerts Americans in Mexico to shelter in place

2 hours 27 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 1:33 PM February 23, 2026 in News
Source: ABC News, Associated Press
By: ABC News, Associated Press

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — State Department officials have alerted U.S. citizens in Mexico to shelter in place and contact official emergency hotlines for more information as dangerous conditions persist amid regional unrest and ongoing security operations, ABC News reported. 

According to the Associated Press, at least 73 people died in Mexico’s attempt to capture the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the violent aftermath of his death.

That's according to authorities who spoke Monday as much of the country feared another wave of violence. The body count taken by security officials included security forces, suspected cartel members and others.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, called “El Mencho,” was the boss of one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico. It is known for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States and staging brazen attacks against government officials. The organization responded to his death with widespread violence.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days