US embassy alerts Americans in Mexico to shelter in place

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — State Department officials have alerted U.S. citizens in Mexico to shelter in place and contact official emergency hotlines for more information as dangerous conditions persist amid regional unrest and ongoing security operations, ABC News reported.

According to the Associated Press, at least 73 people died in Mexico’s attempt to capture the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the violent aftermath of his death.

That's according to authorities who spoke Monday as much of the country feared another wave of violence. The body count taken by security officials included security forces, suspected cartel members and others.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, called “El Mencho,” was the boss of one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico. It is known for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States and staging brazen attacks against government officials. The organization responded to his death with widespread violence.