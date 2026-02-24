Second-annual Iberville Parish Black History Month program packs Grant Civic Center

PLAQUEMINE - Hundreds of people packed into the Grant Civic Center on Monday evening for the second-annual Iberville Parish Black History Month program.

The keynote address was given by La. Supreme Court Justice and Baton Rouge native John Guidry. In 2024, he became the fourth Black justice to serve on the court and the first to be elected outside of Orleans Parish.

Organizers of Monday's event say the goal is to showcase the unique culture and history in Iberville Parish. Parish President Chris Daigle says they hope to grow the event every year.