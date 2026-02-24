39°
Council on Aging hosts forum to discuss upcoming tax measures with voters

Monday, February 23 2026
BATON ROUGE - The Council on Aging hosted a forum Monday evening to give more information about the services it provides. 

The town hall meeting comes months before funding measures will go before voters.

In 2025, voters rejected a COA millage which was part of Mayor Sid Edwards failed Thrive EBR funding plan. 

A new proposal of 2.0 mills will go to voters on June 27. 

