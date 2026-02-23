Amazon announces plans to build a $12 billion multi-site data center in Caddo and Bossier Parishes

SHREVEPORT — Amazon announced plans to build a $12 billion multi-site data center in Caddo and Bossier Parishes on Monday.

The project, which will support cloud computing technologies, is expected to create 540 new direct jobs with 1,700 new indirect job opportunities being created in the Northwest Region, and will feature interconnected campuses in Caddo and Bossier Parishes to support continuous service and reliable operations

Amazon is working with STACK Infrastructure, the developer and owner of the campuses, to build the facilities, which will create about 1,500 construction jobs.

Amazon is working alongside Southwestern Electric Power Company to ensure it pays the costs associated with the new data center campus, including covering expenses for new energy infrastructure and upgrades required to serve the data centers.

Operations at the data center campuses are expected to launch in phases over the next several years.