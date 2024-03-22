Friday AM Forecast: Storms today ahead of a very nice weekend

Numerous thunderstorms early Friday will become more spotty in nature by the afternoon. This weekend continues to trend very pleasant and suitable for outdoor plans. Our next storm system arrives early next week.

Today & Tonight: Friday morning will see numerous showers and storms as a line sweeps through the capital area during the early morning commute. Some storms could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds. By lunchtime, the line will be well off to the east and conditions will trend much quieter. Post-storm clearing of skies is possible and sunshine could make a reappearance during early afternoon hours. The sun will help send temperatures into the mid-70s and give the atmosphere extra energy to squeeze out a few more storms later today. Atmospheric conditions during the afternoon and evening will be very suitable for producing stronger storms with gusty winds and hail possible, but only spotty to isolated activity is expected. Most will stay dry after this morning's rain event. It would be advised to pack raingear and keep a close eye on the radar if heading outside later today or to the LSU Baseball game tonight.

Up Next: Once the final storms move east late Friday night, a push of cooler and drier air moves in just in time for the weekend. Overall, Saturday and Sunday will be extremely comfortable and great for any outdoor plans. Morning's will begin cool in the lower 50s with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Saturday will see the most sunshine with a bit more cloud cover on Sunday.

Our next storm system is set to arrive early next week. Timing is still getting refined, but as of right now, Monday night and early Tuesday looks to be the best time for rain. There are also indications that severe weather will be a possibility. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station over the weekend for the latest details on this system.

After Monday, the rest of the week will be dry with temperatures around average for this time of year with morning lows near 50° and afternoons in the 70s.

