Friday AM Forecast: Rain chances ramping up over the weekend

Clouds dominate for the next several days along with unseasonably warm temperatures. As we progress further into Mardi Gras weekend, rain only becomes more of a likelihood which could pose problems for outdoor events.

Today & Tonight: Overnight clouds are leading to a mild start across the capital region, with most starting off in the low-60s. We’ll keep plenty of clouds through the rest of our Friday. A few light showers and/or sprinkles on a spotty basis are also possible.

Despite the slight rain chance, you may see the sun poke out at times. Any additional sunshine will nudge temperatures even higher. We’re forecasting a high temperature near 81° on Friday afternoon. The record high is 83° from 1904 and 1911. As the Krewe of Southdowns begins to roll around 7pm, temperatures will fall back into the low-70s. Again, a spotty shower isn’t out of the question.

Up Next: A slow-moving front slides into the state over the weekend. Through Saturday, most of the heavier rain will sits to our west in central and northern Louisiana. Closer to home, we’re still looking at spotty light rain through mid-afternoon. By late afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms become possible in the capital area.

Sunday still appears to be the wettest day, when rain will be a consideration for much of the day. Lightning will be possible as well, which would pose a danger to anyone outside. There are some indications that a storm or two could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of the interstate under a Level 2/5 risk of severe weather, with areas south under the Level 1/5 zone. Wind and hail are the primary concerns although a brief spin-up is not out of the question. Be sure to stay weather-aware and connected with the Storm Station over the weekend. Rain should exit the region early Monday, which bodes well for any evening Lundi Gras parades and on Mardi Gras itself.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.