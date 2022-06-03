Friday AM Forecast: Plenty of dry time before the afternoon showers, Tropics Update

The summertime pattern is here and it going to be sticking around throughout the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up muggy this morning, but we are expecting plenty of dry time during the day today. Temperatures will get into the 90s today, but if you see a shower then you will get some relief from the heat. Afternoon showers will be popping in and out of the area today. Friday night plans will not be a total washout.

Up Next: Plenty of sunshine and dry time expected as we head into the weekend. Saturday morning waking up to temperatures in the low 70s. Daytime highs will get into the 90s. If you see a shower you could get a quick break from the heat. Although the rain will be around all weekend, no day will be totally rainy. Most days will be dry and hot and then afternoon showers move in. Temperatures continue to rise into the mid 90s throughout the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics:

A tropical disturbance in the northwest Caribbean has a 90% chance of developing in the next two days. Regardless of development, this system is going to be a major rainmaker for the Yucatan Peninsula, parts of Cuba, and south Florida. It will move northeast and it is not expected to impact the local forecast.