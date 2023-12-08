Friday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures before storm system Saturday night

Temperatures today and tomorrow climb as high as 80° for an unseasonably warm pair of afternoons. Spotty showers will be around both days but a strong cold front brings a line of thunderstorms to the state Saturday night. Overall, the weekend will not be a washout and temperatures behind the front will cool off significantly.

Today & Tonight: Warm air and moisture continue to move in throughout the day today and in result, the morning low temperature of 47° was recorded right around midnight, and temperatures early in the morning are already climbing. By the afternoon partly sunny skies will allow temps to rise into the lower 70s. Spotty, light showers will be around the state throughout the day today but most will stay dry. Overnight, temperatures stay mild, only dropping close to 60° across southeast Louisiana.

Up Next: Saturday will record the warmest temperatures of the week with many areas near 80° ahead of a strong cold front. Sunshine and clouds will be around most of the day on Saturday with a chance for spotty showers during the day time hours. Timing for the line of scattered showers and storms that will move through the state as of right now seems to be between 8pm-2am Saturday night into early Sunday. Lingering showers could be around for a few hours, but by Sunday at daybreak, we will be mainly dry.

Overall severe weather odds are low in the metro area but some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds. Severe weather chances are a touch higher in central and northern Louisiana where we find a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Baton Rouge is under a Level 1/5 risk for severe storms, an area where only spotty instances of damaging winds or hail are possible.

Behind the cold front, dry and much cooler air quickly moves in. Sunday afternoon will see temperatures in the upper 50s with breezy conditions that will create a chilly day overall. The new workweek will start off with cold mornings in the mid-30s and afternoons right around the 60° mark. Sunny skies and dry conditions will dominate for the majority of next week!

-- Emma Kate Cowan

