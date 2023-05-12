87°
Latest Weather Blog
Franklin police seeking suspect wanted on firearms charges
ST. MARY PARISH - Franklin police are asking for help locating a man wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anyone with information on the possible location of Davien Burrell is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716.
Trending News
Callers may remain anonymous.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs officer in critical condition after shootout
-
Southern University alum finally given the chance to walk in commencement ceremony...
-
One person dead after vehicle fire on Basin Bridge; I-10 EB closed...
-
Police seeking 5th suspect in pregnant woman's murder at Baton Rouge party
-
$53 million project will expand LA 70 near Sunshine Bridge as area...
Sports Video
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View
-
Kentucky Derby Best Bet$
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals