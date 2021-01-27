Four pulled from submerged vehicle in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT - Ascension Parish first responders rushed to the scene of a crash involving a submerged vehicle with three individuals, including two children, trapped inside Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The wreck, which occurred on a bridge along George Lambert Road at Highway 429 in St. Amant, happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a truck carrying two adults and two children over-corrected and ended up crashing into the waters of New River Canal.

One of the adults in the vehicle managed to crawl out, make their way up to the roof of the truck, and call 911.

Louisiana State Police worked alongside first responders with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gonzales Fire Department, St. Amant Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance to recover all four people. Officials said emergency personnel jumped into the canal to pull the victims out.

"Two firefighters and a sheriff's deputy jumped into the water and got the children out of the vehicle and stated performing CPR on one of the children and on the driver of the vehicle. And we were told they got a pulse back on both of them," A State Police spokesperson said. "So, at this time, all of them are alive."

Officials later told WBRZ that one of the deputies assisting in the rescue punched the truck's glass in to get the trapped victims out and broke his own wrist in the process.

The sheriff's office praised the officers credited with rescuing the people inside the vehicle.

A Titan truck carrying 2 adults , and 2 children this morning now out of water after being submerged around 3 am in St. Amant . All 4 passengers are in the hospital. Authorities say they are alive . 2 in critical condition. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/c7G1x9ognD — Rae'ven Nicole Jackson (@RaevenJack) January 27, 2021

According to State Police, as of Wednesday morning, two of the passengers are hospitalized in critical condition and the other two are stable.

When asked what led to the crash, police explained, "With the weather conditions like this, it plays a factor and the crash is still under investigation."

Authorities added that alcohol may have played a role in the accident, but this is not officially confirmed.

"We do suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash," police said, "but we are still investigating the crash."