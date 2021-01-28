Toddler dies day after being pulled from truck that crashed into canal

ST. AMANT - A 4-year-old is dead one day after first responders pulled him and his family from a truck that crashed into a canal early Wednesday morning.

State Police confirmed Thursday that Jason Molder of St. Amant died from injuries sustained in the crash. Molder was in the back seat of the truck when it went off-road and into the New River Canal.

First responders pulled all four occupants from the submerged vehicle shortly after the wreck, but two people were said to be in critical condition afterward. Police said two children and two adults were inside the truck at the time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.