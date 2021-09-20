Latest Weather Blog
Foster parents arrested after toddler in their care dies
CARVILLE - A toddler died almost two months after being officially in the care of two foster parents.
Saint Gabriel Police Department said Teresita and Ruben Morgan began to foster two toddler-age twin girls at the end of July. The Morgans were the only ones caring for the child for the two weeks before the incident.
Deputies said the foster parents brought one of the children to OLOL in Baton Rouge with head trauma Sept. 12. The child was announced brain dead one week later.
According to arrest documents, the couple gave "multiple inconsistent stories" when explaining what happened to the toddler.
Trending News
St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Officer performed an autopsy on the girl Monday and ruled the death a homicide. Both Teresita and Ruben Morgan were booked into jail for second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Helena schools set to reopen nearly a month after Hurricane Ida
-
Baton Rouge researchers optimistic Moderna shot will be deemed safe for kids
-
Blue Roof Program opens shop in Ascension
-
Massive fireball shuts down I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
-
News 2 Geaux: Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for children 5-11