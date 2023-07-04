Former LSU Tiger, NFL tight end declares big win in fight against cancer

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU football standout who went on to play in the NFL says the cancer he was diagnosed with earlier this year is in full remission.

Foster Moreau announced the good news on Twitter.

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023

In March, Moreau learned he had cancer when he underwent a physical as part of the process to join the Saints. He was a free agent then, looking for a new home in the NFL.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Moreau tweeted at the time. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance."

He set aside football to concentrate on the fight against cancer.

Moreau was a tight end at LSU who was drafted in 2019 by the Raiders.