Former LSU QB Joe Burrow featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated

Wednesday, August 17 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

CINCINNATI - Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at Joe Burrow's life since his Super Bowl debut earlier this year.

The LSU legend and star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Football Preview edition.

Burrow spent two years as the LSU quarterback and led the team to win a National Championship during the 2019 season.

To read the full Sports Illustrated article: click here

