Former LSU pole vaulting star Mondo Duplantis wins second gold medal; breaks own world record

Photo: LSU Sports

PARIS — Former LSU field star Armand "Mondo" Duplantis won gold at the men's pole vault finals on Monday in Paris.

Duplantis vaulted 6.25 meters at the Paris finals, both an Olympic and world record. He previously held the pole vault world record of 6.24 meters.

Duplantis' gold medal, which he won for Sweden, is the second time he has medaled in the pole vault. He previously won gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Duplantis, originally from Lafayette, competes for his mother's homeland. He previously competed on LSU's field team where he broke multiple records. He has since become the highest-ranked pole vault athlete in the world.

Duplantis joins four other LSU athletes—Team USA's Brooks Curry, Mexico's Juan Celaya-Hernandez, Team USA's Vernon Norwood and Team USA's Sha’Carri Richardson—who medaled at this year's Olympics. His medal, however, is the first gold an LSU athlete has won from Paris.

LSU's track and field team congratulated Duplantis' victory by calling him "THE GEAUXT!"