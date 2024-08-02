Two LSU athletes win silver medals in swimming, diving; join 45 other LSU medalists dating back to 1932

Juan Celaya-Hernandez (left) and Brooks Curry (left).

PARIS — Two LSU athletes won silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA and Mexico.

Juan Celaya-Hernandez, 25, competed for Mexico in the synchronized three-meter springboard dive and received his medal with his partner on Friday. Celaya-Hernandez previously placed fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Earlier in the week, Brooks Curry, 23, won his second silver medal for Team USA in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. Curry previously got a gold medal for the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Add another Olympic medal to the collection for Brooks Curry ??#OlympiansMadeHere | #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/ip1T3ASV4I — LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) July 30, 2024

Curry and Celaya-Hernandez join 45 other LSU athletes who have received medals at the Olympics, dating back to the 1932 games in Los Angeles.