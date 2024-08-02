Latest Weather Blog
Two LSU athletes win silver medals in swimming, diving; join 45 other LSU medalists dating back to 1932
PARIS — Two LSU athletes won silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA and Mexico.
Juan Celaya-Hernandez, 25, competed for Mexico in the synchronized three-meter springboard dive and received his medal with his partner on Friday. Celaya-Hernandez previously placed fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Juan gets his Olympic medal ??#OlympiansMadeHere | @JuanCelaya pic.twitter.com/bfpTlKDhUa— LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) August 2, 2024
Earlier in the week, Brooks Curry, 23, won his second silver medal for Team USA in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. Curry previously got a gold medal for the event at the Tokyo Olympics.
Add another Olympic medal to the collection for Brooks Curry ??#OlympiansMadeHere | #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/ip1T3ASV4I— LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) July 30, 2024
Curry and Celaya-Hernandez join 45 other LSU athletes who have received medals at the Olympics, dating back to the 1932 games in Los Angeles.
