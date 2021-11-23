Former La. officer gets 20-year sentence for sexually abusing dog, child porn

BENTON - A former Bossier City police officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography and sexually abusing his dog.

KTBS reports Terry Yetman, 40, was sentenced Tuesday to four years for each of the five counts of sexual abuse of animals. Yetman also received 20 years for one count of possession of child pornography.

The sentences will run concurrently. When he is released, Yetman will have to register as a sex offender.

Yetman was arrested in 2018 after police found videos, apparently recorded by Yetman, showing the abuse of his dog. State police took custody of the animal, which was sent to a rescue in Texas.