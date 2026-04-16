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Louisiana police officer facing numerous counts of animal sex abuse
BOSSIER CITY - An officer turned himself in to state police Wednesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest on charges of sexual abuse involving animals.
In August, the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit began an investigation which led to a search warrant being obtained for electronic devices belonging to Bossier City police officer Terry Yetman, 38. According to state police, they found videos apparently recorded by Yetman depicting the abuse.
Yetman has been booked on 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts and another 20 charges for allegedly filming the sex acts. His bond has been set at $350,000.
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State police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
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