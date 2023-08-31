Latest Weather Blog
Former Ascension Parish deputy arrested for bringing in contraband
ASCENSION PARISH - A former Ascension Parish deputy was arrested Wednesday after admitting to bringing contraband into the jail.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, Ryan Callaway, who was employed in the Corrections Division within the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for approximately one year, was charged with one-count introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.
Detectives investigated Callaway after learning he brought contraband into the jail on at least one occasion. Callaway admitted to the transactions during an interview, which led to his firing and subsequent arrest.
The department confirmed the arrest following inquiries Wednesday night by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.
The sheriff's department says this is an ongoing investigation.
