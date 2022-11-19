Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by UVA shooting

BATON ROUGE - Mike Hollins, a graduate of U-High and University of Virginia football player, continues to recover in the hospital after being shot on UVA's campus Sunday.

"He's hurting. He's back in bed, and I know it's going to be up and down. I'm grateful for that," his mother, Brenda Hollins, said.

On Thursday, Hollins was up and walking, giving everyone hugs. His mom says all that activity left him sore and tired.

"He has a long road ahead of him," she said.

Mike was shot when he ran back to the bus to help his friends. Three of his teammates did not survive.

"It was a shock that this could happen on a college campus. You think when your guys go over there, everyone is going to be safe. It was just a shock around our community," U-High Coach Andy Martin said.

The football community is now pouring in support for the players. There was a moment of silence on the U-High field where Hollins used to play on Friday night. Teams around the country, including LSU, announced they will wear Virginia stickers on their helmets this weekend.

"When tragedies happen like this, people come together. That is what is so great about sports," Martin said.

Hollin's mom is thankful her son is still here but saddened to see him hurting.

"Kids always run to their mother, and he wasn't able to run to me, and I wasn't able to embrace him," Hollins said.

Hollins says they told Mike about his teammates earlier this week, and he broke down over the news.