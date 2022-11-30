Food trucks return to Baker after mayor vetos ban; city council planning to override decision

BAKER - The city of Baker will allow food trucks once again after Mayor Darnell Waites vetoed an ordinance from the city council that would have banned them.

For more than two years, Nancy Thomas, who owns a food truck called SuggaShacc says she has been fighting with the city council to keep her small business open.

“The council members actually took my license away and said I could not work in Baker because of their ordinance," Thomas said.

Thomas was forced to move her business out of Baker's city limits because of the rule. Last week, the Baker City Council approved an ordinance that would seemingly solidify that ban.

“This is my business and I’m putting my own money, my time and my energy into it to make it what it is, and to have people telling you no about something that they’re really just so unclear of."

Many of her customers have followed along wherever the food truck ends up. While picking up her food on Wednesday, customer Angel Williams said she thinks the city of Baker isn't doing itself any favors by prohibiting citizens from operating food trucks.

“A food truck opens up the door for customers and patrons to potentially patronize other businesses where the food trucks are located, so I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want to bring that type of notoriety to the city of Baker," Williams said.

On Tuesday, Thomas' plight took a turn for the better when Mayor Waites vetoed the ban. In a letter, he called the ban "unjustified and over reaching."

“I’m glad that Baker has had a change of heart, no matter who it was. I’m glad they had a change of heart, I’m glad to be getting the opportunity to serve the residents in Baker," Thomas said.

Thomas plans to return SuggaShacc to Baker next week. While she is hopeful for a positive change, the future is uncertain.

Councilwoman Glenda Bryant told WBRZ on Tuesday evening that she is planning to team up with Dr. Charles Vincent and Brenda G. Jackson to override the veto. The three councilmembers previously voted to approve the ban on food trucks in a meeting on November 22.