Folsom 93-year-old dies in house fire; state fire marshal encourages safety, alarm checks

FOLSOM - The State Fire Marshal is encouraging citizens to perform routine safety checks on their homes and the homes of people who may have mobility issues after a 93-year-old died in a house fire in March.

The fire happened on Turnpike Road in Folsom. An investigation found the fire was likely caused by a space heater that reportedly ran year-round in the the living room for the 93-year-old homeowner, who was found dead inside.

Investigators found the home had not had electrical upgrades in 40 years and had no working smoke alarms.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal used the opportunity to remind Louisiana residents to perform regular checks.

“This is a sad outcome we can all try to prevent within our own families,” said Chief Adams, “I’m asking all Louisianans to consider visiting their elderly and mobility-challenged relatives and neighbors to help them identify and remove any fire hazards found, develop and practice a home escape plan and ensure they have working smoke alarms. Fire is everyone’s fight.”