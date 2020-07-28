Flipped tanker closes I-10 W; Expected to be closed most of the morning

Louisiana State Police will temporarily close I-10 West between the Lobdell and Grosse Tete exits at 9 a.m. Tuesday due to an early morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. and sources say three people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Around 9 a.m. police say a tow truck will assist in the safe removal of the overturned tanker. Once the process is completed the interstate will reopen.

Officials say the 18-wheeler had been carrying gasoline, but the crash did not appear to cause any leaks.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.