First Lady announces Stephanie Grisham's new role as her Chief of Staff

On Tuesday Melania Trump announced that former press secretary Stephanie Grisham has stepped down to take on a new role as the First Lady's Chief of Staff and Spokesperson.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff. I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” stated Grisham. “ My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Lindsay Reynolds resigned early this week to spend time with her family.

Grisham will begin her role as Chief of Staff effective immediately.