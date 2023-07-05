Fireworks cap off Baton Rouge 4th celebration

BATON ROUGE - People flocked to downtown Baton Rouge and lined the west bank of the Mississippi River Tuesday night for the nightcap to this year's Fourth of July festivities -- the annual pyrotechnic display high above the Capital City.

The show began at 9 p.m., wrapping up a day of events that included the Baton Rouge Concert Band holiday performance at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch and the Independence Day celebration at the Shaw Center for the Arts.

WATCH: WBRZ'S live coverage of the 2023 Fireworks on the Mississippi

The fireworks show is funded by WBRZ and airs live each year on WBRZ+ and our digital streaming channels.

Event technicians halted the launch of the pyrotechnics earlier than planned when some pallets on the launching barge caught on fire. The fire was put out a short time later and no one was hurt.