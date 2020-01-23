Firehouse Subs donates $24K grant to buy new equipment for local firefighters

BATON ROUGE - A sandwich restaurant is ringing the fire alarm for firefighters in the Baton Rouge area.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated a grant of $24,980 to the St. George Fire Protection District early this morning at the sandwich chain's store on Siegen Lane.

The money was used to purchase four aluminum rescue boats and a transport trailer.

Firehouse Subs was founded by two firefighters from Florida. Their involvement in post-Katrina relief led them to create the foundation. Since it launched, the sandwich restaurant has been known for raising money to help first responders.