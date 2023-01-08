FINAL: New Orleans Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 in the regular season finale

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints finish the regular season finale by the Carolina Panthers 10-7. New Orleans finishes the year with a 7-10 record.

The Saints jumped ahead in this game early with a Andy Dalton to Chris Olave 25 yard rushing touchdown. Olave became the 3rd New Orleans Saints to go over 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

But after that opening possession, New Orleans struggled to finish off drives. To start the second quarter kicker Will Lutz missed on an 44 yard attempt, Alvin Kamara was stopped on 4th down in the red-zone on the next possession, and then after an Tyrann Mathieu interception, Chris Olave fumbled the football inside Carolina territory to close out the half.

The Panthers then tied the game to open up the second half, as Sam Darnold fumbles into the end-zone but offensive lineman Michael Jordan would recover for an Carolina touchdown.

The Saints offense couldn't get anything going in the second half. But a Darren Sorensen interception with under 2 minutes left set the Saints up with a shot to win it. But Will Lutz 55 yard field goal was blocked.

Sam Darnold then drove down the field, hitting only 1 competition on the drive to former LSU Tiger Terrance Marshall. That lead to an Eddy Pineiro 42 yard game winning kick.

Darnold won the game with a 2.8 passer rating, and only having 43 yards on 5 completions. Alvin Kamara lead the Saints with 107 rushing yards.