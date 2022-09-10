Latest Weather Blog
Final: LSU Tigers beat Southern Jaguars 65-17
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers take home the win against the Southern Jaguars 65-17.
The LSU offense came out the gates fast as quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes for an 18 yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 7-0 over Southern.
The ground game continues on LSU's next possession. Former walk on running back Josh Williams punches it in from 5 yards out to double the lead, 14-0.
The scoring onslaught continued with 7:16 left in the first quarter. Jayden Daniels hit Jack Bech in the back of the endzone for a touchdown to bring the Tiger lead to 21-0. That 17 yard pass capped off a 5 play, 71 yard drive.
The very next play from scrimmage, Micah Baskerville picked off a BeSean McCray pass for a pick six. LSU leads 28-0.
Tigers added more a little later on a 5 yard pass from Jayden Daniels to Malik Nabors. 35-0 LSU but would add more on a blocked punt that went out of the back of the endzone that resulted in a safety.
Tigers start the second quarter just like the first, fast. Jayden Daniels hit Walker native Brian Thomas with a 44 yard bomb and score to increase the lead to 44-0.
