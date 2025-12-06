47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Festival of Lights held in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people filled downtown Baton Rouge to watch performances and a tree lighting at the Festival of Lights.

They watched several performances and shopped around at vendor tents in North Boulevard Town Square. At the end of the night, Mayor-President Sid Edwards joined the crowd for a countdown as the lights turned on, spreading holiday cheer.

