FEMA's mobile homes have arrived in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - FEMA manufactured housing units arrived in the city Thursday afternoon.

The mobile homes are either one, two or three bedrooms and will be placed on homeowners' properties or in trailer parks set up for flood victims. The homes will be available for up to 18 months, but people must show a continued housing need and progress toward a permanent housing plan in order to continue living in a unit.

The "MHUs" will be made available for people who are eligible for FEMA help and unable to utilize rental assistance due to a lack of places to rent in the area. State and federal authorities are offering rental housing options for homeowners and people who lived in rented property. The government is also providing assistance to homeowners through the Shelter at Home program, where people may be able to get FEMA money to make immediate repairs to their home so it is livable. More will be released about the Shelter at Home program Monday.

One of the hundreds of FEMA modular homes pulling into this staging area in Baton Rouge. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Sn6aHhudEo — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) August 25, 2016

For both the MHU and rental options, there are various eligibility requirements and specifics on each program. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 for information or visit DisasterAssistance.gov. Those who are eligible will find out directly from FEMA after first applying for assistance through the organization. It is important people register with FEMA.

The mobile homes are being stored at a large piece of property off Choctaw. The homes will be trucked to sites when they are assigned.

