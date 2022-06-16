80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feels Like '02: Paul Mainieri reminisces about leading Notre Dame to last College World Series

40 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 16 2022 Jun 16, 2022 June 16, 2022 6:07 PM June 16, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

Notre Dame baseball continues its magical out in Omaha on Friday, the first appearance at the College World Series since 2002. Twenty years ago, former LSU coach Paul Mainieri was manning the helm of the Irish in Omaha. He sat down with WBRZ's Matt Trent to talk about that run and this current Fighting Irish squad.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days