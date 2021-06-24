FBI agent arrested in Ascension, accused of child sex crimes in multiple parishes

PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested an FBI agent living in Ascension Parish after a months-long investigation uncovered years' worth of sex crimes involving both adult and child victims across multiple parishes.

Louisiana State Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old David Harris, an agent with the FBI's New Orleans Field Office.

The investigation began back in February when the agency received complaints from multiple victims across Louisiana alleging sexual abuse by Harris. LSP said the allegations dated back as far as 2016.

The investigation resulted in arrest warrants out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans parishes.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Ascension jail Thursday on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13. Upon his release, he will be booked in Orleans and East Baton Rouge for his other charges, which include sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape, obscenity, aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, and witness intimidation.