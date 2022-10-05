Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes

GEISMAR, LA - Early this season it looked like the Dutchtown football team was ready for rebuilding mode, especially after losing most of the teams starters on offense, including four-star running back Dylan Sampson to Tennessee.

Instead, the Griffin's have rebounded, handing the keys off to junior tailback Gary Dukes, who rushed for 150 yards and two scores in a win over Carver, earning Week 5 Fans' Choice Player of the Week.

"When I first got here. I knew I wasn't like the most athletic or the fastest player on the team, but over the past few months, I've been working and working, getting better, trying to make myself a better best player," Dukes said.

"Our first couple of games we struggled, only return one starter from last year on offense. So we've grown as it's happened, and you've seen him grow as well, not just as football player but learning how to handle those emotions and how to keep fighting," Dutchtown head coach Guy Mistretta said.

The Griffin's will take on Walker Thursday night at home.