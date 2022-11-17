Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown

"I had to make a decision, I rolled the dice and put 98% of our time in him," said head coach Derrell Asberry.

A gamble that has certainly paid off. As Marlon Brown has prospered as the Kitten top signal caller, something that has surprised even a coach Asberry, especially after having to replace a state champion, and a four year starter in Angello Izzard.

"When you look at the 7 on 7 camps, the time that we've played in he has shown tremendously grown from then to now," Asberry said.

"I follow what coach told me to do, like working on my mechanics, always out practicing," said Brown.

"The biggest thing is film study is putting the time in. He's becoming a student of the game. If you want to be a great quarterback and play in the system, you know, you put in a film study time and we put a lot of time in," Asberry said.

A season ago, Brown was playing on the other side of the ball at safety, which actually has helped him at quarterback, understanding and reading defenses.

"Both of our reads start with the safety first. So he understands what the safety does," said Asberry.

"I think the defensive side of the ball did really help me tremendously. I learned my coverages while I was playing defense. Like I see how they line up. And it's easier," said Brown.

"He's only in 11th grade, and hasn't really played a lot. So he's like a kid now that's having, you know, living his dreams. And I'm proud of him," said Asberry.

The Kittens will take on St. Frederick on Friday.

