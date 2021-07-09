Family wants their loved one's killer brought to justice

BATON ROUGE - The family of 29-year-old Mai Nguyen is urging her killer or killers to turn themselves in.

Her sister fought back a flood of emotions as she discussed the love she shared with her.

"Mai, I miss you and love you," her sister said.

According to the East Baton Rouge coroner, Nguyen died from two gunshots to the head. The coroner's office says she had been dead for at least eight to 12 hours before she was found.

Police say Nguyen was shot to death in her LaSalle Avenue condo and was found Monday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is the first time I have ever seen my dad cry," Nguyen's sister said. "It's heartbreaking. I don't know how to comfort him."

Family friends of the Nguyen family said she was a hip-hop music manager and was loved by many.

"She was funny, outgoing and a responsible and talented young lady," Egyptian Winnfield said.

Winnfield works for the family and was at their business consoling them Tuesday. She said Nguyen's mother found her in her apartment face down in a pool of blood. It happened after Nguyen didn't answer her phone all weekend. The last time the family saw her was Friday as they shared a meal together.

Police believe Nguyen may have been shot in a robbery, though there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at 225-389-4869.