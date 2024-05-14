Family starts GoFundMe, plans vigil for 11-year-old girl shot near Tickfaw over weekend

ALBANY — The family of an 11-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of a Livingston Parish shooting over the weekend has started a GoFundMe and is planning a prayer vigil for Wednesday.

In the GoFundMe post, Shacora Johnson said her daughter Tai'lynn Hines is on the road to recovery after she was struck in the upper torso in the Saturday shooting on Ed Brown Road in Albany. Hines was hospitalized following the shooting and is currently in stable condition.

"Right now I am unable to work and have two other children who have needs as well being my children sole provider this has been a struggle for them and me. I just ask that if God has laid it on your heart to contribute you can do so here. This is to help my children and I with food, clothes and anything else we may need," Johnson wrote in the post.

Johnson also posted an open invitation to a Wednesday evening vigil on Ed Brown Road calling for an end to gun violence in the area. The vigil starts at 5 p.m.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday it had arrested two people following the shooting on attempted murder charges.

The GoFundMe page is available here.