Family remembers innocent bystander killed in Tuesday drive-by shooting

Francis Stewart, 92, never thought she would be the one to bury her son, but on Tuesday that nightmare came true.

Walter "Wally" White, 62, was sitting in his usual spot outside a barbershop on Thomas H. Delpit Drive when was caught in a drive-by shooting. At least ten bullets were fired in his direction, but he wasn't the intended target.

Even more heartbreaking, Stewart has Alzheimer's and has to be reminded of Wally's death every couple of minutes. Her son was a staple in their part of town.

"The whole neighborhood knows him," said his daughter Crystal Kinchen. "He's known by Wally."

Kinchen described him as a great dad.

"He was a loving, caring father. Anything I asked him for he gave to me," Kinchen said. "He was a loveable person. He didn't bother nobody at all, and I don't feel like he deserves what he went through."

Like so many others in the parish this year, White was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. However, his memory is likely to live on in the neighborhood where he spent every day of his life.

Two others were injured in the shooting, but are expected to survive. So far police have made no arrests.